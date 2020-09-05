Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A former England youth captain, Azeem Rafiq captained Yorkshire in a Twenty20 fixture in 2012

Allegations of racism at Yorkshire, made by former player Azeem Rafiq, are being investigated by an independent law firm, the county has confirmed.

They have asked global firm Squire Patton Boggs to lead the investigation.

Ex-Yorkshire spinner Rafiq claimed that "institutional racism" at the club left him close to taking his own life.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, the 29-year-old, who left Headingley in 2018, said he felt he was made to feel like an "outsider" as a Muslim.

On Thursday, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton said they would be carrying out a "wider review" of their "policies and culture", as well as investigating Rafiq's allegations.

"As the Yorkshire County Cricket Club have previously indicated, it takes the matters aired by Azeem Rafiq very seriously," said the club in a statement on Saturday.

"Squire has extensive expertise and has begun the work to ensure a thorough investigation and review is conducted."