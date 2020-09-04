England v Australia: Hosts produce remarkable fightback to win first T20

First Twenty20, Ageas Bowl, Southampton
England 162-7 (20 overs): Malan 66 (43) Buttler 44 (29); K Richardson 2-13, Maxwell 2-14
Australia 160-6 (20 overs): Warner 58 (47), Finch 46 (32)
England win by two runs
England pulled off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl.

Chasing 163, Australia were cruising to victory - needing just 39 from 38 balls with nine wickets remaining.

But the wicket of Steve Smith, one of two wickets to fall in Adil Rashid's final over, sparked a collapse of 4-9 in 14 deliveries.

Ashton Agar was run out from the final ball of the penultimate over leaving the tourists needing 15 from the final six balls.

Marcus Stoinis hit a six from the second delivery of Tom Curran's over but still needed five from the final ball. Curran perfectly executed a yorker to see England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England had earlier been grateful for 66 from Dawid Malan and 44 from Jos Buttler in their own underwhelming batting performance.

The second match is on Sunday - live on BBC One from 13:50 BST.

England capitalise as Australia implode

England's bowling improved significantly from the beginning of the Australia innings but they were only able to take victory thanks to an implosion by the tourists.

Opener David Warner and Aaron Finch plundered the bowling to begin with. putting on 98 as Mark Wood and Jofra Archer bowled too short - the batsmen repeatedly hitting fours square off the back foot.

Even when Finch hit Archer to long-off for 46, Smith looked comfortable. He pulled his first ball - a 94mph delivery from Wood - for four.

What followed was remarkable. Smith top-edged a sweep off Rashid when on 18 and Maxwell hit the final ball of the leg spinner's spell to extra cover - a tactical error which proved crucial.

Warner departed for 56 two balls later - bowled off his pads by Archer - and in the following over Alex Carey was also bowled by a fast delivery from Wood.

The wickets fell and runs dried up. There was not a boundary hit after a Smith six in the 14th over until Stoinis' big hit over extra cover with five balls left.

Stoinis had attempted to play himself in, backing himself to hit the required runs from the final over. He cleared the ropes once but also missed two other deliveries trying to power the ball away. Curran held his nerve where the Australia all-rounder did not.

  • At half way i felt we were about 20 short of par.

    Credit to our bowlers too) Rashid was far better tonight than the 3rd IT20 v Pakistan.

    I felt the quicks were great, and Tom Curran produced another great death bowling display (like he has done for Surrey for a few years in the blast)

  • Got to be honest don't know how we won that one. I switched off at 10 overs thought if we were lucky we might get 5 wickets but lose but man what a collapse. Really impressed with Mark Woods pace 95mph wow please stay fit now!

  • England at the moment tend to be outplayed for most of the match in all forms of cricket but then find a way to win. This shows good resilience but not sure its sustainable long term.

  • A super exciting game, shame there had to be a losing side. Glad it was Australia though. One question why are Batswomen and Batsmen called 'batters'? Batter is something you make yorkshire puddings and pancakes from. almost the same no. of syllables in the words. So why?

  • Hope our bowlers have learned that bowling at the wicket yields results, bowling wide feeds the batsmen. The result shouldn’t hide the bowlers deficiencies.

  • Morgan does need to sort out some different power play strategies - it's becoming rather predictable.

    Rashid, Wood, Archer, Curran and Jordan are clearly the best 5 T20 bowlers in England.

    Problem is in India we have to replace one quick with a decent spinner and we don't actually have one.

    Dawson if fit is an ok option and both his experience and batting are not to be underestimated .

  • It's not the Ashes and only the T20 slogfest but a win over Australia in any form of cricket is always welcome, especially one that contains Warner.

  • That was one of the biggest bottle jobs I’ve ever seen in any sport. Couldn’t happen to a nicer team!

  • What exactly does Moeen Ali bring to the team?

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      Absolutely sweet fanny adams.

  • If it is a choice between Malan and Root for number 3 it has to be Malan now. Absolutely undroppable now. I can’t see where Root could slot in once Stokes and Roy are back.

    • Welshmark27 replied:
      For Ali. Better at batting and arguably a better spinner right now

  • Well I witnessed it on TV with my own eyes but I am still trying to work out quite how England managed to win that match.

    • Lugs63 replied:
      Good, disciplined bowling

  • Apology for poor english

    When were you when australia died

    I was home scrolling through BBC when new post came

    “stoinis failed, australia is kill”

    “No”

  • Bad game management to loose by 2 runs with 4 wickets remaining. School boy error really.

    • wolsey41 replied:
      Yes it was, but so is your spelling
      ‘Lose not Loose’

  • Just as well Bairstow got them 8 runs or we would have been struggling 😉.

    Buttler certainly a changed player and think his Test batting has developed and kept shining like he does in white ball.

    Sunday yes going to look forward to watching.

  • Cricket is boring

    • Matthew replied:
      I like it

  • A good bowling performance from our bowlers. Warner is finished I reckon , too interested in personal milestones. Keep him in for me, he's slow and useless. Moeen also needs to go. He's been a good servant, but I'm afraid he's finished too. A pretty much 2nd team beat the Aussies big guns. Game on. 3 nil for me

  • Devon Loch.
    Australia: Hold my beer.

  • Even when on the ropes this England team just know how to win,well played chaps,on to the next game

  • Awwww - couldn't you two have saved that excitement for Sunday, when I can watch?

    • davebo replied:
      Cricket is boring

