All-rounder Darren Stevens took seven wickets in Kent's win at The Oval

Kent have been given a one-point deduction for a slow over-rate in their Bob Willis Trophy game with Surrey.

They won an exciting South Group game at the Kia Oval by 17 runs last month after bowling out Surrey for 174.

In a statement the club said they appealed against the deduction, but the England and Wales Cricket Board had ruled the penalty was reasonable.

And Kent accepted the deduction was "consistent with decisions made in previous circumstances".

They remain second in the group, now seven points behind leaders Essex, with one game to play against Hampshire, starting on Sunday.

The two group winners with the best records will qualify for the final at Lord's later this month.