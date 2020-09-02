Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Onions helped Lancashire to the County Championship Division Two title last summer

Lancashire and former England seam bowler Graham Onions has retired from playing because of a back injury.

The 37-year-old, who joined the Red Rose from Durham in 2018, has not made a first-class appearance this summer.

He played nine Tests for England, taking 32 wickets at an average of 29.90 after making his debut in 2009.

"I have to listen to the medical staff and have come to terms with the fact I am protecting my health and wellbeing in future years," said Onions.

"I gave absolutely everything I could and finish with no regrets. From being part of an Ashes-winning England team to becoming Durham's leading first-class wicket-taker, I have achieved more than I could have dreamed of when I first started.

"Coaching has been an increasing passion of mine over the last few seasons and I am looking forward to exploring opportunities to pass on my knowledge and experience. I have plenty left to give the game in an off-field capacity."

Onions played 192 first-class matches during his career, taking 723 wickets - including 31 five-wicket hauls.

In addition to the nine Tests he played for England, he also featured in four one-day internationals in 2009.