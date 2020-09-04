Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Cullen kept wicket in seven Championship matches in 2019 when Chris Cooke was injured

Bob Willis Trophy, Glamorgan v Warwickshire Date: Sun 6 Sept Time: 1030 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary and reports on BBC Sport Online; updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke will hand over wicket-keeping duties to Tom Cullen for their final Bob Willis Trophy match against Warwickshire in Cardiff.

The move will ease the workload on Cooke after a hectic period as captain, keeper and front-line batsman.

Owen Morgan replaces Kiran Carlson in the problem number three position.

Both teams are searching for their first win of the short four-day competition.

There are also changes in the bowling department, with Lukas Carey likely to get his first outing of the season in place of Marchant de Lange, while Callum Taylor takes on the off-spinner's role as Kieran Bull misses out.

"This might seem strange but we're going to go with Cullen behind the stumps. The skipper's done a great job this year but it's very tough when you're batting in the top five, keeping wicket and captaining," coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"We want to give him (Cooke) a break but also potentially give us some options for the future. Cullen's quite a feisty character and we want to see how that combination works, he had a good period last year when the skipper was injured.

"It's a one-game opportunity which may not paint the full picture but I'm sure Tom Cullen and Owen Morgan would prefer to play one game than no games."

Both Cullen and Morgan are among the dozen or so Glamorgan players out of contract at the end of the season.

Visitors Warwickshire have drawn three and lost one, so cannot catch the Central Group top two, Somerset and Worcestershire.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, J Cooke, Morgan, Root, C Cooke (c), Taylor, Douthwaite, Cullen (wk), van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan, Hemphrey, Sisodiya.

Warwickshire (from): TBC