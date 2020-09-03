Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Toby Roland-Jones has taken 593 wickets in his career

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones will miss the rest of the season because of an "ongoing shoulder complaint".

The England right-armer, 32, has not played since September 2019 but had resumed training after a quad strain.

He had injections on Thursday and Middlesex say he will make a full recovery.

Roland-Jones has played 218 times for Middlesex, featuring in four Tests and a one-day international for England in 2017 before suffering back injuries.

In January he signed a new contract with the county until 2022.