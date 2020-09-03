Toby Roland-Jones: Middlesex seamer to miss rest of season with shoulder injury
Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones will miss the rest of the season because of an "ongoing shoulder complaint".
The England right-armer, 32, has not played since September 2019 but had resumed training after a quad strain.
He had injections on Thursday and Middlesex say he will make a full recovery.
Roland-Jones has played 218 times for Middlesex, featuring in four Tests and a one-day international for England in 2017 before suffering back injuries.
In January he signed a new contract with the county until 2022.