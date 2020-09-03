Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Brisbane Heat won the 2019 Women's Big Bash

Australia's Women's Big Bash season will be played entirely in Sydney because of travel restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The 59-match Twenty20 tournament will start on 25 October, a week later than planned, in a bio-secure hub.

Borders between some Australian states have been closed in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Cricket Australia said the decision "demonstrates the commitment to host the full summer of cricket".

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's head of Big Bash Leagues, said he was working with Australian and state governments to ensure international players would be permitted to enter the country and cross borders to play.

"We can achieve great things together and the spirit of cooperation has been truly uplifting," he said.

Cricket Australia added that further details on fixtures and venues would be released in due course.