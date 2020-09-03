Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland spinner Simi Singh contributed handsomely with bat and ball

Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series, Pembroke Northern Knights 128 all out (20 overs): Singh 3-15, Kane 2-23, Dockrell 2-30 Leinster Lightning 131-5 (18.5 overs): Singh 39 Leinster Lightning won by five wickets

Leinster Lightning clinched their sixth inter-provincial T20 crown with a five-wicket victory over the Northern Knights in Dublin.

Ireland spinner Simi Singh played a starring role with both bat and ball, helping his side win their fifth T20 title in six years.

Singh took three wickets with the ball and backed up his stellar performance with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 39 off 34 balls - striking two fours and a six.

He had support from Lorcan Tucker (20) and Kevin O'Brien scored 19 at the top of the innings as the Lightning sealed victory with seven balls to spare.

Earlier in the match - despite the loss of Ross Adair (4), the Knights got off to a flying start with the bat. James McCollum (17) and Harry Tector (24) added 43 in five overs for the second wicket. McCollum then mistimed one and gifted Kevin O'Brien a simple catch at mid-off.

The visitors then lost five wickets for 40 runs and slumped to 87-7 in the 14th over. Singh took three of those wickets - including that of Knights captain Gary Wilson (4).

With 41 deliveries left in the innings, the tail hung on and managed to help their side to 128 in their 20 overs.

At North County, both matches in Thursday's double-header between North West Warriors and Munster Reds were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.