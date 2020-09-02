Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jamie Overton helped Somerset win the One-Day Cup last year

Somerset's Jamie Overton has joined Surrey on loan prior to his pre-agreed permanent move for next season.

The 26-year-old fast bowler, who has 15 wickets in four Bob Willis Trophy games at an average of 12.40, "requested an immediate loan move", according to Somerset director cricket Andy Hurry.

Overton - twin brother of England fast-bowler Craig - had already signed a three-year deal to join Surrey in 2021.

"I want to thank Jamie for all his contributions," Hurry added.

"We wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

Overton has taken 179 first-class wickets and hit his maiden century last month when he made 120 off 92 balls against Warwickshire.