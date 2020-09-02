Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Owen Morgan made his T20 debut for Glamorgan against Somerset in July 2019

T20 Blast, Northants v Glamorgan Date: Thursday, 3 September Time: 18:35 BST Venue: Edgbaston Coverage: Commentary and report BBC Sport online; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan are set to make changes at the top of the batting order as they face T20 Central Group leaders Northants at Edgbaston.

Nick Selman and Owen Morgan will come into the team, according to head coach Matthew Maynard.

Glamorgan have managed just 150, 140, and 133 in their three matches so far with captain Chris Cooke top-scoring in each.

Northants have won all three of their completed matches with one washed out.

The match is being played at Edgbaston for TV purposes as part of a double-header, following Worcestershire v Somerset - with just one venue in each group being chosen to stage televised games.

"It'll be different without a crowd, but Edgbaston is a great place to play T20 cricket," said Maynard.

"We've got to be braver, and sometimes not having a crowd will allow players to succeed because there isn't that pressure.

"Every game we've been under par with the bat, we managed to scrape one (win), the comp's not over but we've got to start playing better."