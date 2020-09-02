Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi has joined Hampshire for their remaining T20 Blast games.

The 20-year-old had agreed a deal to play T20 for the Ageas Bowl side this season in December 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

He took 2-28 as Pakistan beat England on Tuesday and will make his Hampshire debut in Thursday's game at Surrey.

Director of cricket Giles White said external-link the left-armer will add "an extra dimension to our side".

He added: "Since the confirmation of the 2020 fixtures, we have been working hard to ensure that Shaheen could play some part in our summer and we hope he can make an impact in the seven or so games he has with us."

Hampshire are currently third in their T20 group, with one win, one defeat and one no-result so far.