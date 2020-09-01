Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dom Bess has taken 129 wickets for Somerset and a further 11 while previously on loan at Yorkshire

England spinner Dom Bess has agreed to join Yorkshire from Somerset for the 2021 season, on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old announced last week that he would leave Somerset, where he made his first-class debut in 2016.

Bess had two loan spells with Yorkshire in 2019, playing six T20 Blast games and four in the County Championship.

"Hopefully the opportunities I can get with Yorkshire will develop my learning to kick on and play international cricket for a long time," he said.

"It is a great opportunity for me to develop my white-ball skills and show that I'm a three dimensional player."

Bess also adds to batting depth - Moxon

Devon-born off-spinner Bess was given his first cap by England against Pakistan in 2018 and has now made 10 Test appearances, including all six this summer - but he is yet to be used at one-day or Twenty20 level.

He has made nine List A appearances and played one T20 for England Lions, but has only played in three List A games for Somerset - and in one T20.

He took 19 wickets in seven Championship games last summer when Somerset narrowly finished second behind champions Essex.

"The signing of Dom will bolster our spin options" said Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon. "But it also gives us more batting depth down the order."

Bess averages 24.19 with the bat in first-class cricket, having hit a maiden century for Somerset and a half-century on his Test debut, at Lord's.