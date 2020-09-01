England v Pakistan: Tourists win by five runs in final-ball thriller

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Twenty20, Emirates Old Trafford
Pakistan 190-4 (20 overs): Hafeez 86 (52), Haider 54 (33); Jordan 2-29
England 185-8 (20 overs): Moeen 61 (33); Wahab 2-26
Pakistan win by five runs
Scorecard

Pakistan beat England by five runs in a gripping third Twenty20 international that came down to the final ball - meaning the series is drawn 1-1.

Chasing 191, England needed 12 from the final two balls and Tom Curran hit the penultimate delivery for six.

England required another maximum to win but Haris Rauf delivered a perfect wide yorker that Curran could not hit.

England had earlier been 69-4 before Moeen Ali's 33-ball 61 gave the hosts hope.

He was caught and bowled with 17 needed from eight balls - Wahab Riaz bowling a brilliant 19th over that cost just three runs during which he also ran out Chris Jordan.

Curran and Adil Rashid were left with an unlikely prospect of 17 from the final over and, despite Curran's efforts, came up short.

Mohammad Hafeez had earlier smashed 86 from 52 balls for Pakistan, 19-year-old debutant Haider Ali hit a 33-ball 53.

The defeat ends England's run of five T20 consecutive series wins while Pakistan earn a first victory of their tour from the final match.

England play Australia in the first of three T20s on Friday. A three-match one-day international series follows.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Great game, well played both teams.

  • Moeen Boss 👊 pleased for him!

  • Great game well played both teams.

  • I’m sure he’s a lovely bloke, but what does Gregory offer above Willey. Some of the England selections, in all formats, are hard to fathom

  • One or two poor bowling performances did us no favours in this hit and hope format.

    But

    Why the insistence with the "I'll flip it over the keeper nonsense.

    Well done Pakistan

  • This comment is being double-checked by a moderator. Explain

  • The run out cost Eng, well played Pakistan, batten, bowled and fielded better.

  • It’s a shame the wickets kept falling around Moeen. Difficult to get a team over the line in those circumstances. When he catches fire, he is a devastating force. Well played Pakistan and Wahab Riaz.

  • Great to see Moeen back in the runs. And thanks again to the Pakistan players and staff for coming over, keeping safe and providing a competitive couple of series!

  • Capt Morgan s run out seemed to cost England two wickets ,Benton was clearly unsettled mentally and his own wicket followed quickly

