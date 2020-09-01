Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland international McCollum top-scored for the Knights

Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series, Comber North West Warriors 115 all out (20 overs): Hunter 37; Adair 4-14 Northern Knights 119-2 (14.2 overs): McCollum 79* Northern Knights won by eight wickets

Ireland international James McCollum scored his maiden T20 half-century as the Northern Knights beat North West Warriors in Comber.

McCollum struck 79 runs off 53 balls to help his side complete an eight-wicket bonus-point victory.

He was supported by Harry Tector (22) and later Gary Wilson (12*) as the Knights won with 34 balls to spare.

The Knights beat the Warriors by two runs in the opening round of the series at Bready.

McCollum, who put together an unbeaten 62-run partnership with Wilson for the third wicket, hit nine fours and two sixes at Comber as he beat his previous best high score of 42*.

Earlier in the match, Ireland all-rounder Mark Adair took 4-14 in his four overs to help bowl the visitors out for 115. He also ran out Graham Kennedy with the penultimate ball of the Warriors innings.

Ryan Hunter top-scored with 37 off 38 balls for the Warriors, in a knock that contained two fours and a six before being caught by Tector off the bowling of Jacob Mulder.

There were also starts for ex-Ireland captain William Porterfield (26) and Warriors captain Andrew McBrine (22) but the visitors lost six wickets for 25 runs within the last six overs.

In Tuesday's other fixture, Leinster Lightning defeated Munster Reds by seven wickets at The Mardyke in Cork. Lightning captain George Dockrell took two wickets and Lorcan Tucker top-scored for Leinster with 28 not out.