Katherine Brunt has taken the most wickets for England women in ODIs, with 150 wickets from 123 matches

There was "not a good enough reason" given for the postponement of the Women's World Cup to 2022, says England fast bowler Katherine Brunt.

The 50-over tournament was scheduled to take place in early 2021 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commonwealth Games and Twenty20 World Cup will also take place in 2022.

"I've no idea logistically how they're going to make 2022 work, and how many players are going to end up crocked," Brunt told BBC World Service's Stumped.

Brunt, who was part of the England team that won the World Cup in 2017, said the coronavirus lockdown and the competition's postponement had created mixed feelings.

"When it [the postponement] was announced, everybody realised how disappointed they were about it," she said.

"I'm not sure everybody realised how much they were giving to get to that point.

"You didn't realise how you felt, but then it all just came crashing down - and for me, for not a good enough reason."

The International Cricket Council cited a lack of cricket in 2020 as the chief reason for their decision, and said moving the event back by 12 months maintained the competition's "integrity".

England are also set to contest the Women's Ashes in Australia in 2022.

Brunt, who will be 36 when the World Cup is held in New Zealand, said she had "anxiety and fear" around what could happen in two years' time.

"I feel especially strange because I'm constantly thinking, shall I stop now? Shall I continue? What do I have to look forward to?" she added.

"After we won in 2017, I didn't think I could physically and mentally give all that again.

"But the tournament just crept up on us. It has come so fast and I completely committed to it."

England will host West Indies for a five-match T20 series in Derby beginning on 21 September.