Nick Selman signed for Glamorgan in November 2015

T20 Blast, Somerset v Glamorgan Date: Tues 1 Sept Time: 1830 Venue: County Ground, Taunton Coverage: Live audio commentary and report on BBC Sport website

Glamorgan have added opener Nick Selman to their squad for the T20 match against Somerset in Taunton.

All-rounder Graham Wagg misses out with a hip injury, suffered while fielding in the defeat against Birmingham Bears.

It is the first time Selman has featured in a T20 squad this season, on a ground where he made his top score in the short format of 66.

Glamorgan have won one, lost one and had one washout so far in the competition.

While Selman's introduction would mean a reshuffle at the top of the batting order, spinner Prem Sisodiya has made the most of a surprise chance to open the bowling in the games against Gloucestershire and Birmingham.

Prem Sisodiya claimed the wicket of Ed Pollock in the defeat to Birmingham Bears

"I was always hoping to be quite close to the starting line-up after playing the last couple of games last year," Sisodiya, 22, told BBC Sport Wales.

"I enjoy the pressure and the challenge of bowling in the power-play, it suits the way I bowl.

"It's just about backing your skills, knowing what men to have out (on the boundary) and what delivery to bowl. It's nice to have Salts (Andy Salter) at the other end with a bit of experience and the partnership's worked well so far."

It is a rapid return to Taunton for Glamorgan, who were heavily beaten by 289 runs in their opening Bob Willis Trophy game.

"Hopefully down at Somerset we can go all the way, it'll be weird not having a crowd down there, though in Bristol there were a couple of people on the (neighbouring residential) flats giving us grief," said Cardiff product Sisodiya.

Somerset will be playing their first home match in the T20 Blast after a washout in Birmingham and defeat in Northampton.

Pakistani opener Babar Azam will be available on 2 September for the next seven games, after international duty.

Somerset (from, probable): Bartlett, Davies (wk), Hildreth, Abell (c), Byrom, Green, C Overton, van der Merwe, J Overton, Sale, Lammonby, Davey.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Douthwaite, Balbirnie, Cooke, Root, Carlson, Taylor, Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Morgan, Carey, Hogan.