England Test captain Joe Root has been left out of the Twenty20 squad for the three-game series against Australia.

Root is in the one-day squad with Chris Woakes while Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Mark Wood are included in both squads.

Ben Stokes, who missed the last two Tests against Pakistan to visit his ill father in New Zealand, is left out.

The three-match Twenty20 series starts on Friday with three one-day internationals from 11 September.

The second T20, on Sunday, will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 13:50 BST.

T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

Opener Jason Roy has been left out as he recovers from a side strain but he will stay inside the bio-secure bubble with a view to demonstrating his fitness for the one-dayers.

Reece Topley, David Willey, Liam Dawson and James Vince - who only scored 57 in three innings - drop out of the one-day squad that faced Ireland with batsman Joe Denly and bowler Saqib Mahmood dropping to the reserves.

Willey and all-rounder Lewis Gregory drop out of the T20 squad that is currently facing Pakistan while Mahmood again drops to the reserves.

