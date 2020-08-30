Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adair produced a pivotal display with both bat and ball at Comber

Lagan Valley Steels T20 Cup final CIYMS 138-6: Jones 43, Matchett 41; Pretorious 2-21, Davison 2-21 North Down 127-5: Pretorious 47*; Mulder 3-31 CIYMS beat North Down by 11 runs

Ireland's Mark Adair put in a Man of the Match performance to help CIYMS defeat North Down by 11 runs in the NCU T20 Cup final.

The all-rounder scored 23 runs and took 1-9 in his four overs as his side retained their T20 Cup title.

Captain Nigel Jones scored 43 and opener John Matchett added 41 at the top of the innings to lay the foundation. Jason van der Merwe (16) was the only other player to reach double figures as CIYMS scored a competitive 138-6 in their 20 overs.

Ruhan Pretorious and Peter Davison both took two wickets and there was a wicket each for Ireland international Craig Young and spinner Carl Robinson.

In reply, North Down openers Pretorious and Aditya Adey (28) added 59 for the first wicket before Jacob Mulder broke the stand.

Adair and Mulder took a then took a wicket each to strengthen CIYMS' position in the game to leave North Down 81-3 in the 15th over.

Pretorious carried the bat, finishing unbeaten on 47 while Peter Eakin scored 26 to help North Down score 127-5 as Mulder finished with match figures of 3-31

The result means that CIYMS will now represent the NCU in the All-Ireland club competition later in the summer.

In the day's other finals, Cregagh defeated Saintfield in the T20 Trophy final following a super over.

Waringstown defeated CSNI in the Gallagher Women's Challenge Cup final by four wickets. Molly Mathers was awarded player of the match after scoring 15 runs with the bat and taking 2-11 with the ball.