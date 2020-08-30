Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Twenty20, Emirates Old Trafford Pakistan 195-4 (20 overs): Hafeez 69, Babar 56; Rashid 2-32 England: 199-5 (19.1 overs) Morgan 66, Malan 55* England win by five wickets Scorecard

England brilliantly chased 196 to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international at Emirates Old Trafford.

Captain Eoin Morgan smashed a 33-ball 66 and Dawid Malan was 55 not out as England won with five balls to spare.

The pair put on 112 from 62 deliveries after England had lost opener Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton in successive balls to leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

With 18 needed England briefly stuttered, losing Morgan and Moeen Ali in the space of six balls, but the composed Malan saw England home.

It was another fine batting performance from England's white-ball outfit - the highest chase by any side against Pakistan in T20s.

It also made up for a ragged bowling performance which saw Mohammad Hafeez propel Pakistan to their total with a 69 from 36 balls.

England, who have won their past five T20 series, go into Tuesday's finale knowing they will at least draw this series.

Morgan and Malan lead another stunning England chase

At the halfway stage, it looked like England's bowling would cost them. Instead, Morgan and Malan took them to victory with remarkable ease.

It was England's third highest chase in T20 cricket and their second of over 190 this year, having made 226-5 to beat South Africa in February.

Bairstow and Banton gave England a platform - their 66-run opening stand coming from 6.2 overs - but Morgan and Malan combined for a partnership brimming with skill and experience.

Morgan narrowly survived an lbw appeal in Shadab's wicket-taker over, an umpire's call on impact saw the not out on-field decision stand, and afterwards he took control of the game brilliantly.

He and Malan took time to play themselves in before taking 18 from 12th over to reignite the chase.

They took the required run-rate from above 10 to below a run a ball, peppering the boundary with ease. Their stand meant even with the late stutter an England win looked likely from a long way out.

More to follow