England Test batsman Dom Sibley is available for Birmingham's T20 campaign

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Birmingham Bears Date: Sunday, 30 August Time: 14:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website, updates on Radio Wales; report on BBC website

Glamorgan bid for a second success of the weekend as they host Birmingham Bears in the Vitality Blast, a day after beating Gloucestershire.

The Welsh side choose from the same 14 named for the win in Bristol.

Birmingham have England opener Dom Sibley back in their squad after Test duties.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan is set for his limited-overs debut for the Edgbaston side, whose first game against Somerset was rained off.

The visitors beat Glamorgan in their last encounter on Finals Day in 2017, a rare meeting with the two sides in different groups in recent years.

Glamorgan had to wait until the last match of the 2019 campaign to record a win, but got off the mark in style in Bristol as their spinners took charge in a 15-run victory.

"We'll have to adjust, be flexible and see how the wicket plays in Cardiff," said off-spinner Andrew Salter after taking 4-20 on a slow wicket.

"Cardiff is a fast-drying ground so we'll have to assess conditions and get it right. It's great to start with some energy and positive momentum, and the games come thick and fast.

"Personally it's great to get a win under the belt in my first outing of the season. We wanted to build that pressure in the first couple of overs and that gives us the best chance of picking up wickets," Salter told BBC Sport Wales.

"Prem (Sisodiya, 1-12 in four overs) did that brilliantly with the first maiden over and that offers opportunity for me at the other end when they try to hit out."

Glamorgan (from): Douthwaite, Root, Balbirnie, Cooke (capt, wk), De Lange, Carlson, Taylor, Wagg, Salter, Sisodiya, van der Gugten, Morgan, Carey, Hogan.

Birmingham Bears (from): Rhodes (capt), Sibley, Pollock, Bell, Hain, Hose, Burgess (wk), Bresnan, Patel, Brookes, Mousley, Norwell, Lintott, Stone.