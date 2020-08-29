Jake Lintott: Birmingham Bears sign former Hampshire spinner for T20 Blast

Jake Lintott.
Jake Lintott's most recent T20 appearance came for Gloucestershire at Worcestershire in August 2018

Birmingham Bears have signed left-arm spinner Jake Lintott for the remainder of this season's Vitality T20 Blast.

The ex-Hampshire and Gloucestershire bowler, 27, has been training with the Bears since last year.

Sport director Paul Farbrace said: "As a left-arm wrist spinner, Jake offers us something completely different and having variety within a bowling attack is key for a successful T20 campaign."

Lintott will be available for Bears' Blast visit to Glamorgan on Sunday.

