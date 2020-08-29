Babar Azam: Pakistan batsman to return to Somerset in September for T20 Blast
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will return to Somerset in September for the remainder of the T20 Blast.
The 25-year-old, who tops the batting rankings in international Twenty20 cricket, will be available between 2 September and 4 October.
Babar was the leading run-scorer in last year's T20 Blast, making 578 runs in 13 innings with a top score of 102.
He originally agreed to return to Taunton in May, before the calendar was rescheduled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Babar will be available for the final seven group matches and the knockout stages, should Somerset qualify.
"I really enjoyed playing for Somerset last year and I can't wait to get back to the club," Babar told the club's website.
Babar is captaining Pakistan in their three-match T20 series against England, with the opening match at Emirates Old Trafford washed out on Friday.
He scored 195 runs at an average of 32.5 as Pakistan were beaten 1-0 in the three-Test series that finished on Monday.
