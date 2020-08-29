Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Babar Azam averaged 52.54 in the 2019 T20 Blast with a batting strike-rate of 149.35

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam will return to Somerset in September for the remainder of the T20 Blast.

The 25-year-old, who tops the batting rankings in international Twenty20 cricket, will be available between 2 September and 4 October.

Babar was the leading run-scorer in last year's T20 Blast, making 578 runs in 13 innings with a top score of 102.

He originally agreed to return to Taunton in May, before the calendar was rescheduled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Babar will be available for the final seven group matches and the knockout stages, should Somerset qualify.

"I really enjoyed playing for Somerset last year and I can't wait to get back to the club," Babar told the club's website. external-link

Babar is captaining Pakistan in their three-match T20 series against England, with the opening match at Emirates Old Trafford washed out on Friday.

He scored 195 runs at an average of 32.5 as Pakistan were beaten 1-0 in the three-Test series that finished on Monday.