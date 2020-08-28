Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Banton hit four fours and five sixes in his innings

First Twenty20, Emirates Old Trafford England 131-6 (16.1): Banton 71 (42), Imad 2-31, Shadab 2-33 Pakistan: Did not bat Match abandoned because of rain Scorecard

Tom Banton marked his arrival on the international stage with a thrilling 71 off 42 balls before rain washed out England's first Twenty20 against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old became the youngest England player to score a T20 half-century as he hit four fours and five sixes.

His departure was the first of four wickets to fall for 14 runs, shortly before rain intervened with England 131-6.

Play was abandoned at 21:00 BST, although better weather is forecast for the second game of the three-match series at the same ground on Sunday.

More to follow.