England v Pakistan: Tom Banton shines before rain ruins first T20

By Justin GouldingBBC Sport

Tom Banton
Tom Banton hit four fours and five sixes in his innings
First Twenty20, Emirates Old Trafford
England 131-6 (16.1): Banton 71 (42), Imad 2-31, Shadab 2-33
Pakistan: Did not bat
Match abandoned because of rain
Tom Banton marked his arrival on the international stage with a thrilling 71 off 42 balls before rain washed out England's first Twenty20 against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old became the youngest England player to score a T20 half-century as he hit four fours and five sixes.

His departure was the first of four wickets to fall for 14 runs, shortly before rain intervened with England 131-6.

Play was abandoned at 21:00 BST, although better weather is forecast for the second game of the three-match series at the same ground on Sunday.

