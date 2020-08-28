England v Pakistan: Tom Banton shines before rain ruins first T20
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|First Twenty20, Emirates Old Trafford
|England 131-6 (16.1): Banton 71 (42), Imad 2-31, Shadab 2-33
|Pakistan: Did not bat
|Match abandoned because of rain
|Scorecard
Tom Banton marked his arrival on the international stage with a thrilling 71 off 42 balls before rain washed out England's first Twenty20 against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old became the youngest England player to score a T20 half-century as he hit four fours and five sixes.
His departure was the first of four wickets to fall for 14 runs, shortly before rain intervened with England 131-6.
Play was abandoned at 21:00 BST, although better weather is forecast for the second game of the three-match series at the same ground on Sunday.
More to follow.