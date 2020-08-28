Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to win the 2019 IPL title

An unnamed India player is among at least 10 members of the Chennai Super Kings' group to test positive for coronavirus in the UAE.

According to ESPN, external-link support staff, net bowlers and a team official's wife also tested positive before the delayed 2020 Indian Premier League season.

All 53 IPL games will be played in the UAE due to the pandemic.

The Super Kings arrived on 21 August and the team were scheduled to begin training in Dubai on Friday.

That session has been postponed to 1 September, with the IPL set to start on 19 September.

Those to test positive are now being monitored at a different hotel and must spend at least two weeks in quarantine.