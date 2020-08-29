Last updated on .From the section Cricket

English cricket's return to live BBC television on Sunday provides a "great opportunity for cricket", says interim England head coach Graham Thorpe.

The second Twenty20 against Pakistan will be shown on BBC One from 13:45 BST - the first England match on live BBC TV since 1999.

Last year's World Cup final was shown live on Channel 4 but cricket has largely been unavailable on free-to-air TV in the UK since 2005.

"It is fantastic," said Thorpe.

"We will be hoping we can put on a good show. It is a great opportunity for cricket in general and for us as a team.

"We will go out and enjoy it. Hopefully the audience is larger that watches the game."

Thorpe is in charge of the England T20 side after regular head coach Chris Silverwood oversaw the 1-0 Test series win over Pakistan.

The first T20 in the three-match series was abandoned because of rain on Friday, with England 131-6 after 16.1 overs.

England opener Tom Banton, who made 71 off 42 balls at Emirates Old Trafford, said of the second T20: "Hopefully can try and do something again and contribute to winning a game."

The final match is on Tuesday at 18:00, before England play three T20s and three one-day internationals against Australia.

The second T20 against Australia on 6 September will also be live on BBC TV.

There are highlights of every match on BBC Two.