Pope has averaged 42.21 since returning to England's Test team last November

England and Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out for up to four months with a dislocated left shoulder.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury when diving in the field on the fourth day of the third Test against Pakistan.

He will have surgery in the next few weeks and it is hoped he will be fit for England's scheduled tours of Sri Lanka and India in early 2021.

Pope dislocated the same shoulder in 2019 and missed the majority of the season following an operation.

He will be unavailable for Surrey's remaining matches in the Bob Willis Trophy and the Vitality Blast.

Pope has played 13 Tests, including England's most recent nine, and scored his maiden Test century in January against South Africa.

He averaged 26.87 in six Tests against West Indies and Pakistan this summer.