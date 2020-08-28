Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dom Bess took 19 wickets in seven Championship games as Somerset finished second behind Essex last summer

England spinner Dom Bess is to leave Somerset at the end of the summer.

The 23-year-old made his first-class debut for the club in 2016 and has taken 129 wickets.

He was given his first cap by England against Pakistan in 2018 and has played 10 games for the national side, including six Tests this summer.

Bess has been linked with a move to Yorkshire, for whom he played four Championship games and six in the T20 Blast in two loan spells in 2019.

"It's been a really hard decision. There were good discussions with the club and they offered a contract extension," he said.

"However, I think it's the right decision in terms of needing first-team opportunities. Given the direction that I want to go with my cricket I think it's time to move on."

Fellow England spinner Jack Leach is also a member of the Somerset squad.

"Everyone is aware of the significant competition for places that we have within our spin bowling resources that are competing across all formats," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"Understandably, Dom wants to play as much cricket as he possible can and we totally respect his decision to move on to another club where there are more guaranteed playing opportunities.

"There is no doubt we will miss his character, energy, commitment, and ability."

Bess is the second Somerset player to confirm he will leave the club following fast bowler Jamie Overton's decision to sign a three-year contract with Surrey, starting next summer.

Overton's twin brother Craig, who has played four Tests for England, will be staying at Taunton after agreeing a new deal until 2023.