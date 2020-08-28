Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Gaby Lewis has registered her highest List A score this summer for the Scorchers

Irish teenager Gaby Lewis believes a change of mindset and being handed the Scorchers captaincy has led to her improved batting displays.

Lewis has hit 74, 40 and 95 for the Scorchers in the Super Cricket Series.

The 19-year-old had not been at her best, both playing-wise and mentally, since Ireland's failed World Cup Qualifier campaign last year.

"It's just my mindset has changed and I'm enjoying the captaincy - I don't feel any extra pressure," said Lewis.

Lewis debuted for Ireland at the age of 13 and has been capped 72 times for her country.

A classy top-order batter and part-time spinner, she was named the Scorchers captain for the first time this year in the two-team domestic 50-over series.

The Scorchers have won three of their four encounters against the Typhoons with the superb 95 seeing Lewis record her highest List A score.

"I was a bit down after a long year and the winter in Australia - that possibly didn't go the way I wanted it to on the field," added Lewis.

"But Ed Joyce (Ireland women's coach) just kept saying to me to 'stick at it, and it will come' and to trust in the work that I was doing.

"Luckily I seem to have come out on the other side, and hopefully I can continue to score runs for the remainder of the season."