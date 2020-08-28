Last updated on .From the section Counties

The umpires decided no further play wpould be possible 90 minutes after the teams went off

Rain again disrupted the start of this summer's T20 Blast as Sussex's game against Surrey ended in a no-result.

Opening batsman Phil Salt smashed 28 from one over at Hove before he was caught off Surrey skipper Gareth Batty for 40, made from 22 balls.

But bad weather forced the teams off with Sussex 116-5 after 15.2 overs and no further play was possible.

Seven out of eight games on Friday were ruined by rain, with Lancashire the only winners, as they beat Durham.

Salt's assault

James Taylor was the Surrey bowler to suffer at the hands of Salt as his first over disappeared for 4-6-6-4-4-4.

Salt, who put on 41 for the first wicket with Luke Wright (31), underlined his growing reputation as a clean hitter with both sixes superbly timed over deep mid-wicket.

Sussex, though, lost their way when Batty turned to spin and he had Salt caught at deep backward square in the 10th over, with the total on 91.

England Test opener Rory Burns took a boundary catch as Harry Finch departed for 10, and Delray Rawlins was run out after being sent back by Ravi Bopara, who was making his first Sussex appearance.

Bopara only managed a single before he became the third batsman caught in the deep on the leg-side and George Garton and Aaron Thomason were not out on 13 and eight when the rain arrived.

Rory Burns showed a safe pair of hands as he caught Harry Finch off Dan Moriarty for 10

