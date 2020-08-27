Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kevin O'Brien was on top form on Thursday with eight sixes in a blistering 82 from 37 balls

Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series, Pembroke Leinster Lightning 124-4 (12 overs): K O'Brien 82, S Singh 25*; G Hume 3-18 North-West Warriors 104-8 (12 overs): W Porterfield 50; S Singh 3-11 Leinster Lightning won by 24 runs (DLS)

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien may be regretting one of his eight sixes for Leinster Lightning after the ball smashed the front window of his car.

O'Brien is renowned for his mighty hitting - he blasted the quickest century in World Cup history in Ireland's 2011 win over England.

But this was the first of his many maximums to find the front seat of his car as the final landing point.

O'Brien hit 82 as the Lightning earned a 24-run win over North-West Warriors.

The 26-year-old was a bright light in a rain-affected Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series match at Pembroke, with his quickfire 82 coming off just 37 balls.

The Twenty20 game was reduced to 12 overs-a-side and the Dublin hosts finished with an impressive 124-4.

It left the Warriors with a near impossible task of chasing down the massive target in dull, damp conditions.

The Warriors lost wickets early in the response, and apart from William Porterfield's 50 from 30 balls, they never looked likely to threaten the Lightning and went down by 24 runs (DLS method).