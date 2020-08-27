Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dan Douthwaite struck 86 against Northamptonshire on Monday, his highest red-ball score for Glamorgan

Vitality Blast, Gloucestershire v Glamorgan Date: Saturday 29 August Time: 14:00 BST Venue: The Bristol County Ground Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website; report on BBC website

Glamorgan will target a first win in the Vitality Blast on Saturday at Gloucestershire.

There was disappointment on Thursday, after their opening T20 match against Worcestershire in Cardiff was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The Welsh county name an unchanged squad, with all-rounder Dan Douthwaite again marked to open the batting.

"The boys are just looking forward to getting out there on Saturday," Douthwaite told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm just going to have to give myself a few balls and then go from there, try and get the boys off to the quickest start I can.

"Hopefully this is a competition we can put Glamorgan's name forward in."

Glamorgan (from): C Cooke (capt, wk), Root, Douthwaite, Balbirnie, Carlson, Taylor, Morgan, Wagg, Salter, Sisodiya, de Lange, van der Gugten, Hogan, Carey.

Gloucestershire (from): Charlesworth, Dent, Cockbain, Bracey (wk), G Hankins, J Taylor, Hammond, van Buuren, Higgins, Scott, Smith, Shaw, Payne, M Taylor.