Constant rainfall in Cardiff on Thursday left puddles on the Sophia Gardens outfield

Rain ruined the start of Glamorgan and Worcestershire's T20 campaigns as their match in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being balled.

Heavy rain on Thursday left the Sophia Gardens outfield covered in puddles.

Although the rain eased, umpires Jeff Evans and Jeremy Lloyd called the game off after an inspection.

Next for Glamorgan is a trip to Gloucestershire on Saturday, when Worcestershire will welcome Northamptonshire to New Road.