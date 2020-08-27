Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Thabang Moroe (left, with former Test bowler Morne Morkel) was appointed chief executive in July 2018

South African cricket's governing body has sacked its chief executive Thabang Moroe for what it says were "acts of serious misconduct."

Cricket South Africa (CSA) says the decision was based on legal advice after an independent investigation.

Moroe was initially suspended in December over the allegations.

In a statement, external-link CSA said Moroe had "sufficient opportunity" to make representations to the CSA board which he "failed and/or refused to utilise."

Acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender is to continue in the role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

In December, a number of journalists had their media passes revoked, with Moroe saying he was unhappy with their reporting external-link on the governing body.

The passes were later reinstated, but the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) called on Moroe and the CSA board to resign, saying poor leadership had put South African cricket in a "disastrous position".

Standard Bank also decided not not to renew its sponsorship deal of the men's team because of the issues at CSA.