James Anderson says he wants to be part of the England squad to tour Australia for the next Ashes series in 2021-22.

Anderson has earned 156 caps since his Test debut in 2003 and has played in four Ashes tours in Australia.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets as England drew the final Test of the summer against Pakistan.

"I will be doing everything I can to be on that plane to Australia," he told BBC Breakfast.

"I'm still hungry to take wickets, I still love playing the game, so I will keep trying to improve and stay fit.

"If I can keep taking wickets in the coming months, then hopefully I will be on that plane."

Anderson finished the summer with 16 wickets from five matches at an average of 25.50, taking his 600th wicket on the final day when Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was caught by his England counterpart Joe Root at slip.

It made the Lancashire bowler the fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, after spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Anderson says a combination of good luck and hard work has enabled him to play for so long.

"I've been really lucky I've got the body that I have," he added. "I'm very slight naturally which has helped. The bulkier guys do struggle with the forces that go through your body.

"I do work hard in the gym to make my action as economical as possible so there's not too much stress going through my body.

"Fingers crossed I stay injury free and I can play a little bit longer."