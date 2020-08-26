West Indies women in England 2020

This tour replaces England's originally scheduled series against India and South Africawhich were cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic.

All matches played at Derby.

September

21 1st Twenty20 international (d/n) (18:30 BST)

23 2nd Twenty20 international (d/n) (18:30 BST)

26 3rd Twenty20 international (13:00 BST) - live on BBC TV

26 4th Twenty20 international (d/n) (18:30 BST)

26 5th Twenty20 international (d/n) (18:30 BST)

