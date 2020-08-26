Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England beat West Indies to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals in March

West Indies have named a strong squad for September's five-game Twenty20 tour of England.

Fourteen of the 18-strong squad were included in the side at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier in 2020.

All players were given the option to decline selection for any Covid-19-related concern, with Anisa Mohammed the only one to do so.

Kaysia Schultz is the only uncapped played in the squad.

West Indies will play five T20 matches against England from 21-30 September in a bio-secure environment, with games at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

The third T20, on 26 September, will be live on BBC TV - the first time international women's cricket has been on free-to-air television since the 1993 Women's World Cup.

West Indies squad: Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser, Natasha Mclean, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Kaysia Schultz, Deandra Dottin, Lee Ann Kirby, Shakera Selman.