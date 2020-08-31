Last updated on .From the section Counties

Joe Root averages 35.72 in 30 T20 innings for England

Joe Root made 65 after being left out of England's Twenty20 squad on Monday but could not stop Yorkshire losing at Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast.

England Test captain Root went one better than his 64 on Sunday but Notts reached 194-4 with four balls left.

Luke Fletcher took 5-43 for the hosts and Ben Duckett hit 86 not out as the Outlaws recorded a six-wicket victory.

There were also wins for Leicestershire and Gloucestershire, while Derbyshire face Lancashire at 18:30 BST.

Root makes his point

While Root, 29, has been selected in England's 50-over squad for a three-match series against Australia, his omission from the T20 side means he will not have featured in any of England's last four series in the shortest format.

He has opted to play in the T20 Blast for Yorkshire rather than rest after the Pakistan Test series, with National Selector Ed Smith saying "no doors are closed" for Root.

Batting at three at Trent Bridge, Root was inches from being run out on 19, but shared half-century stands with Adam Lyth (53) and Harry Brook (39) - reaching his own half-century from 35 deliveries.

But Yorkshire lost seven wickets in their last 17 balls, Root caught excellently by Alex Hales at long-on off Fletcher, as they were bowled out for 190 from the final ball of their innings.

In reply, Notts lost Hales (4) and Joe Clarke (6) in the opening two overs but Chris Nash (51) smashed a 30-ball half-century - the opener's second in a row - and Duckett's 53-ball knock saw the hosts home and moved them top of North Group.

More gloom for Durham and Worcestershire

Durham are bottom of North Group with three defeats from three as half-centuries for Gareth Delany and Arron Lilley - and three wickets by Callum Parkinson - helped Leicestershire ease to a 30-run win in the first of a double-header at Headingley.

Ireland all-rounder Delany (68) and Lilley put on 88 for the Foxes' second wicket, Delany surviving a stumping fumble and dropped catch on his way.

Lilley himself was dropped on 17 but went on to make a career-best 69 as Leicestershire finished on 177-6.

But it was another disappointing T20 showing from Durham, who slumped to 147-8 as Parkinson finished with excellent figures of 3-21 from his four overs.

Both Lilley (left) and Delany were dropped on their way to half-centuries for Leicestershire

Meanwhile at New Road, Worcestershire could call upon seamer Pat Brown after his release by England but the Pears fell 22 runs short in their run-chase against Gloucestershire.

Chris Dent hit 60 off just 33 balls for Gloucestershire, who finished on 197-3 despite losing both Ian Cockbain and Miles Hammond in the space of three 15th-over deliveries.

Worcestershire were ahead at the midway point but lost wickets at a more regular pace, openers Hamish Rutherford and Riki Wessels top-scoring with 30 apiece as no-one was able to push on.

That in part was down to David Payne, who passed 100 T20 wickets for Gloucestershire as he took 3-32 and restricted the hosts to 175-8.

Tuesday's fixtures (all times BST)

14:00: Essex Eagles v Hampshire - Chelmsford

14:00: Kent Spitfires v Surrey - Canterbury

18:15: Middlesex v Sussex Sharks - Lord's

18:30: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears - Northampton

18:30: Somerset v Glamorgan - Taunton