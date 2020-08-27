Last updated on .From the section Counties

Keaton Jennings followed Alviro Petersen, Lou Vincent, Stuart Law, Mal Loye and Liam Livingstone in making a T20 hundred for Lancashire

Keaton Jennings made 108, the highest T20 score for Lancashire, as the 2015 champions began the new T20 Blast season with a 27-run victory at Durham.

Jennings' maiden T20 century from 60 balls helped his side post 190-3 before they restricted Durham to 163-7.

Max Holden hit 102 not out off 60, in Middlesex's 184-5 before a downpour ended the game at Chelmsford.

Rain also prevented results between Kent and Hampshire at Canterbury, and Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire.

Record partnership for Red Rose

Alex Davies made runs for Lancashire and completed the run-out of Durham's Graham Clark

Lancashire's visit to Chester-le-Street was the only match of the afternoon to survive the weather as the T20 Blast made a belated start because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennings had only reached fifty three times previously in T20s - and not since 2018 - but surpassed his previous best of 88, for Durham against Northamptonshire, striking 10 fours and three sixes, one of them steraight down the ground off England fast bowler Mark Wood.

He became the sixth T20 centurion for Lancashire and the first since Liam Livingstone at Derby in 2018.

Jennings and and Alex Davies, who made 65 from 50 balls, shared an opening stand of 170 in 17.3 overs - the highest partnership for any wicket in Lancashire's T20 history.

The total was the fourth-highest in T20s at Chester-le-Street and proved out of Durham's reach despite Alex Lees' 51 from 39 deliveries.

Holden punishes holders

Holden's 59-ball century with nine fours and three sixes was the seventh T20 hundred for Middlesex and just his second score over 50 in the county game's shortest format.

He gave Middlesex a chance to upset 2019 champions Essex before heavy rain arrived at Chelmsford with the home side in just the second over of their chase.

England's Zak Crawley hit three fours in the first over of Kent's innings against Hampshire

Kent, who included England batsman Zak Crawley, were even more frustrated as their chase of 140 against Hampshire was halted with just five more balls needed to constitute a match via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method.

Matt Milnes produced his T20 best figures of 3-19 and Fred Klaassen 2-20 to hold the visitors to only 139-6 at Canterbury.

Kent raced to 52-0 from 4.1 overs with Crawley, fresh from his 267 for England against Pakistan, making 22 not out from only nine balls, but rain swept in to prevent any more play and the points were shared.

The rain arrived even earlier in the day at Bristol and not a single ball of play was possible as Gloucestershire's opener against Northamptonshire was called off before the advertised start time.