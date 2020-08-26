England's Jason Roy to miss Pakistan T20 series with left side strain
England batsman Jason Roy will miss the T20 series with Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain.
The 30-year-old Surrey top-order batsman was injured during training for the three-match series, which starts at Old Trafford on Friday.
He had a scan on Wednesday and will remain with the England set-up during his rehabilitation programme.
England also play Australia in three T20's followed by three one-day internationals from 4-16 September.
More to follow.