Toby Radford was part of the coaching team that guided West Indies to victory in the 2012 World T20 in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have appointed former West Indies and Glamorgan coach Toby Radford as the head coach of the High Performance Unit.

The 48-year old has signed a one-year deal and his first assignment will be the tour to Sri Lanka in September and October.

"Bangladesh has many talented young cricketers," said Radford.

"It will be a privilege to work with and help develop them in their journey to success at international level."

Radford played 14 first class and six List A matches for Middlesex and Sussex between 1994-1999.

He was the West Indies' batting and assistant coach between 2012-13 and 2016-2019 and is also a former head coach at Glamorgan and Middlesex.