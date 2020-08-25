Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Gurney was Notts Outlaws' leading wicket-taker in last season's Vitality Blast

Notts Outlaws seamer Harry Gurney will miss the entire 2020 Vitality Blast because of a shoulder injury.

The 33-year-old left-arm paceman, who has taken 115 Twenty20 wickets for the Outlaws, will undergo surgery on his shoulder in September.

An experienced T20 bowler, Gurney has also played for Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

"I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast," he told the club's website. external-link

The former England international continued: "Nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough."

Notts get their T20 Blast campaign under way on Thursday when they take on Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley.