Graeme van Buuren has scored 4,933 runs at an average of 41.80 in first-class cricket, and has also taken 88 wickets

South African all-rounder Graeme van Buuren has extended his contract with Gloucestershire.

The 30-year-old has signed a new 12-month deal, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

Van Buuren, who joined Gloucestershire in 2016, is the county's top run-scorer in this summer's Bob Willis Trophy, with 222 runs with an average of 31.71.

"Graeme is an important member of both the red-ball and white-ball squads," head coach Richard Dawson said. external-link

"It's great news that he's decided to extend his stay.

"He's begun the season with intent and hopefully he can carry over some of what he's been able to do into the T20 competition."