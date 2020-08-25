Glamorgan team-mates applaud Michael Hogan after he claimed his 600th first-class wicket

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan says he wants to continue his career past the age of 40 next season after reaching the landmark of 600 first-class wickets.

He has taken 376 for Glamorgan and 224 for Western Australia.

Hogan dismissed Northants' Luke Proctor, caught by wicket-keeper Chris Cooke, late in the Bob Willis Trophy loss at Northampton.

"I want to keep playing and hopefully that's at Glamorgan," he said.

Seam bowler Hogan, 39, is among the dozen or so Glamorgan squad players whose contracts are due to end after the shortened 2020 season.

"Definitely," he said when asked about continuing in 2021. "There's a number of players in our (dressing) room that are in the same boat as me."

Coach Matthew Maynard described Hogan as, "phenomenal, one of the best opening bowlers in the country... it's a brilliant achievement.

"He's hungry, he's fit, with a personal best in pre-season (fitness checks). He still cares a lot about the game and the club, and it would be good to see him around for a good number of years yet."

Hogan, who did not play professional cricket until the age of 28 for Western Australia and joined Glamorgan in 2013, had to endure two rare wicket-less innings at Worcester and Northampton before striking in the second innings.

"There's a bit of relief," he admitted. "I'm not normally one for stats but this one's lingered around and almost created a bit of a mental speed-hump for me, and I put more and more pressure on myself to get it. Hopefully I can relax and go about my business now."

Hogan has been Glamorgan's opening bowler in first-class cricket in the eight years since he arrived in the UK, also playing a leading part in limited-overs matches for most of that time, but prefers to remember wins rather than individual successes.

"Any performance where you've contributed to winning games is generally among the ones you remember, they're the best, but the 500th at Kent was pretty special," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've tried to lead the attack, that's what I'm in the team to do. I pride myself on the way I go about my business and I'm happy with the performance I've put on the board."

Australia's leading man

Hogan played club grade cricket in Australia until he was picked up by Western Australia, promptly dismissing Victoria's international batsmen Chris Rogers, David Hussey and Andrew McDonald in his first effort at state level in 2009.

He was the leading wicket-taker in Australian domestic cricket over a five-year period.

"It's been an unbelievable ride; at 28 I had no wickets on the board, so 600 wickets and a long career, it's been amazing," he said.

"The secret is a hot bath and a glass of red wine normally! I started late, but I always try and keep fit, always try and bowl as much as I can to keep my body ticking over, just hard work."