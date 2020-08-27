England captain Heather Knight will represent Western Storm, the team she led to Kia Super League victory last year, in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

A new domestic women's competition will get under way on Saturday as eight sides compete for the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Many of the big changes that were planned for the women's game in 2020, including the introduction of The Hundred, have been thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with this new 50-over tournament set to begin and five Twenty20 internationals to come between England and West Indies in September, there will, at least, be some competitive women's cricket on show this summer.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, 27 September at Edgbaston, so here's a quick rundown of what to expect over the next month or so...

How will the new competition work?

The eight regional hubs, created as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's plan to progress and professionalise the women's game, will take part in the tournament. It has been named in honour of former England captain and pioneer of women's cricket Heyhoe Flint, who died in 2017.

While the teams involved will be the same for 50-over and 20-over competitions in future years, the formats of those tournaments are yet to be confirmed.

Some of these new regional sides have taken on the names or partial identities of teams which took part in the 20-over Kia Super League (KSL) between 2016 and 2019 - though others have all-new names.

In 2020, the sides have been split into two regionalised groups. Teams will play each other twice in the group phase, with the two group winners reaching the final.

It was originally scheduled for the previous day, but a clash with the third of England's T20 games resulted in the date of the final being pushed back by 24 hours.

The groups

North group: Central Sparks, Lightning, Northern Diamonds, Thunder

South group: South East Stars, Southern Vipers, Sunrisers, Western Storm

Will England players be involved?

Former World Cup-winning captain Charlotte Edwards is head coach of a Southern Vipers team that will include England's Danni Wyatt

All 24 of the players currently in England's training group will be available for the first two rounds of the competition.

Those not selected in the final party for the T20 series against West Indies will be allowed to return to their regional teams for the last round of group games and the final.

Centrally contracted England players have been allocated to teams for this year's tournament, with captain Heather Knight set to feature for Western Storm, the side she led to KSL titles in 2017 and 2019.

Plans to award 40 full-time contracts to female players, in addition to those on central contracts with England, have been put back because of the pandemic.

However, 25 have been given regional retainers. Among them are Thunder spinner Alex Hartley and Northern Diamonds seamer Beth Langston, who were in the England squad which won the most recent 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2017 but are no longer centrally contracted.

England player allocations

Northern Diamonds: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith*

Thunder: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb*

Central Sparks: Amy Jones, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong*

Western Storm: Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole, Katie George

Southern Vipers: Danni Wyatt, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Bell*

South East Stars: Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards*, Bryony Smith*, Sophia Dunkley*

Sunrisers: Fran Wilson, Mady Villiers

Lightning: Tammy Beaumont, Kirstie Gordon

* indicates a player who is currently part of England's training group, but has been selected by the regional teams and is not centrally allocated

Opening fixtures

Saturday, 29 August - 10:30 BST start