Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh de Caires, who first represented Middlesex at under-14 level, will remain with the Lord's outfit during his university studies

Top-order batsman Josh de Caires has signed a three-year professional contract with Middlesex.

The 18-year-old right-hander, the son of former England captain Mike Atherton, is a product of the north London club's academy.

De Caires is yet to make his first-team debut, but featured for the club's Second XI in 2017 aged only 15.

"He is a very talented top-order batsman with good pedigree," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said.

"We look forward to working with him over the coming years and helping in his development as a player and a young man."

De Caires' deal at Lord's runs until the end of the 2023 campaign.