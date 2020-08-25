Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Root playing in the T20 Blast Roses match against Lancashire in July 2018

England Test captain Joe Root will feature in Yorkshire's T20 Blast side for the first time since 2018 in this season's opening game against Notts.

Root has been in England's bio-secure 'bubble' for the Pakistan Test series, which finished on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is not involved in the Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan, but is targeting a place in September's series against Australia.

"We'll have Joe Root back on Thursday," coach Andrew Gale told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He'll be back in the fold. I spoke to Rooty and he's champing at the bit, he's got something to prove with not being in the England T20 series which is a good thing for us.

"I'm not quite sure how many games he will play."

Root missed the first Test against the West Indies earlier this summer after the birth of his second child, but has otherwise been exclusively involved in the international set-up with England in 2020, in both Test and one-day cricket.