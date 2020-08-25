Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England beat West Indies by 46 runs when they met at the T20 World Cup in March

England women will host West Indies for five Twenty20s in Derby in September, with one of the matches to be shown live on BBC TV.

There had been fears England would not play international cricket this summer after South Africa withdrew from their tour over travel restrictions.

However, West Indies will feature in the behind-closed-doors matches at the County Ground.

The series begins on 21 September, with the third T20 live on BBC TV.

It is the first time international women's cricket has been on free-to-air television since the 1993 Women's World Cup.

"The direction of travel in the women's game in England and Wales has been relentlessly positive over the last few years," Tom Harrison, the England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive, said.

"That momentum must continue despite the challenges of Covid-19, and we do not underestimate our role in driving that."

England beat West Indies by 46 runs to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals in March, in what was both teams' last competitive outing.

Earlier this summer, West Indies' men became the first international sports team to play in the UK since lockdown when they played a three-Test series against England.

"We're all still adapting and will need to continue to adapt to the sporting landscape left by Covid-19," ECB managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor said.

"That does not mean we will give any less focus to the women's and girls' game and we're totally committed to continuing our ambitions in that area."

The final of the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy has been moved to 27 September.

All 24 of the players in England's training group will be available for the first two rounds of the competition, before the squad for the Windies series is selected.

England v West Indies schedule

All matches to be played at the County Ground, Derby

Monday, 21 September: First T20

Wednesday, 23 September: Second T20

Saturday, 26 September: Third T20 (simulcast live on BBC and Sky Sports)

Monday, 28 September: Fourth T20

Wednesday, 30 September: Fifth 20