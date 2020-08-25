Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bad weather is forecast for the majority of the day

Third Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day five of five) England 583-8 dec (154.4 overs): Crawley 267, Buttler 152 Pakistan 273 & 100-2: Abid 42, Anderson 1-18 Scorecard

England and James Anderson are being held up by the weather on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

The home side require eight wickets to secure victory, with Anderson needing one of them to become the first pace bowler to reach 600 in Tests.

The rain that arrived at the end of the fourth day fell persistently overnight and the picture was bleak at the scheduled start of 11:00 BST.

Shortly after, the wet weather cleared and the groundstaff were able to begin working. A pitch inspection is scheduled for 13:40.

Following-on in their second innings, Pakistan are 100-2, 210 runs behind.

Anderson had Abid Ali lbw on Monday evening to move to 599 Test wickets, but he was denied the opportunity to push for 600 first by bad light, then the rain.

The Lancashire bowler would likely have already reached the milestone had it not been for four dropped catches in the match, all of which came in the space of 37 balls.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, England's winter schedule is yet to be confirmed, so it is unclear when the 38-year-old would get his next opportunity if this match is abandoned as a draw.

England are 1-0 up and set to record their first Test series victory over Pakistan in 10 years.

They also are chasing points in the World Test Championship and a win in Southampton would see them climb above Australia into second place.