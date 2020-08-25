England v Pakistan: James Anderson made to wait for 600th Test wicket

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Ageas Bowl

Rain at the Ageas Bowl
Bad weather is forecast for the majority of the day
Third Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day five of five)
England 583-8 dec (154.4 overs): Crawley 267, Buttler 152
Pakistan 273 & 100-2: Abid 42, Anderson 1-18
England and James Anderson are being held up by the weather on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

The home side require eight wickets to secure victory, with Anderson needing one of them to become the first pace bowler to reach 600 in Tests.

The rain that arrived at the end of the fourth day fell persistently overnight and the picture was bleak at the scheduled start of 11:00 BST.

Shortly after, the wet weather cleared and the groundstaff were able to begin working. A pitch inspection is scheduled for 13:40.

Following-on in their second innings, Pakistan are 100-2, 210 runs behind.

Anderson had Abid Ali lbw on Monday evening to move to 599 Test wickets, but he was denied the opportunity to push for 600 first by bad light, then the rain.

The Lancashire bowler would likely have already reached the milestone had it not been for four dropped catches in the match, all of which came in the space of 37 balls.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, England's winter schedule is yet to be confirmed, so it is unclear when the 38-year-old would get his next opportunity if this match is abandoned as a draw.

England are 1-0 up and set to record their first Test series victory over Pakistan in 10 years.

They also are chasing points in the World Test Championship and a win in Southampton would see them climb above Australia into second place.

  • hi pakistan -its 5pm, the outfield is soaking. no chance of a result. how do you fancy taking to the field at 6pm so jimmy can have a go at 600?

  • Mt FinL lives just down the road from Southampton, and he says it has stopped raining and lightening up. He reckons there should be play by 2.30 or 3.00 latest. Plenty of time to bowl out Pakistan and for Jimmy to get that wicket, though might i suggest he bowls somebody out, rather than relying on the catchers behind the wicket?

  • Assume that Joe will be popping along to the Pakistan changing room to say that he hopes they understand that he can't agree to a draw all the time Jimmy can still get to 600! :-)

  • Think chief selector Ed Smith's dream series is to have all 5 home Test matches played in the south.
    Lords,Oval,Edgebaston,Southampton and Bristol. The blatant southern bias from the ecb is becoming more and more apparent each passing year.

  • What we need in this country is a permanent stadium with a roof and floodlights cos a lot of test match cricket is lost to the elements and light. But I guess the purists would hate the idea.

  • You've got to feel for the Pakistan squad, travelling in the midst of a pandemic only to have two of your three games severely curtailed by the weather. I struggle to remember a recent summer so badly affected.

  • Check this website- raintoday.co.uk. It shows most of the rain is clearing east so we should get some play soon.

    You might need to refresh it a few times.

