Darren Stevens fell one wicket short of a five-for in three successive games

Bob Willis Trophy, Kia Oval (day four): Kent 342 & 127: Cox 32; Clarke 5-20, S Curran 4-39 Surrey 278 & 174: Foakes 57, Evans 42; Stevens 4-41, Milnes 4-57 Kent (22 pts) beat Surrey (5 pts) by 17 runs Scorecard

Kent stayed in contention for a place in the Bob Willis Trophy final after a 17-run win over Surrey at the Kia Oval.

Veteran Darren Stevens took four wickets to reduce Surrey to 77-5, chasing a target of 192 for victory.

But Ben Foakes followed his first-innings 118 with a 107-ball half-century before being caught behind off Matt Milnes for 57.

It left Surrey on 164-9 and only 10 more were added before Milnes (4-57) bowled Matt Dunn to end the match.

The 22 points earned by Kent lifted them to second in the South Group, six behind leaders Essex.

However, to reach the final they must not only leapfrog Essex, but also make up 12 points on Somerset and seven on Derbyshire, with the two group winners with the best records reaching the final.

No play was possible until 13:00 BST and having resumed on 118-9, Kent then added nine runs in four overs before Sam Curran (4-39) had Nathan Gilchrist caught at slip to end their second innings.

But Surrey's run chase began badly with Stevens quickly removing Scott Borthwick, Jamie Smith and Will Jacks.

Ben Foakes scored 175 runs in the game to boost his chances of an England tour place this winter

Harry Podmore produced a beauty to have Mark Stoneman caught at first slip, but Laurie Evans and Foakes halted the slide with a stand of 57.

Stevens, who is in talks about a new contract with Kent, ended it when Evans, on 42, gave him a return catch and returned figures of 4-41.

"He keeps performing, he's an experienced head and is still a very fine bowler. I think he wants to carry on for a few more years yet," head coach Matt Walker told BBC Radio Kent.

Milnes bowled Curran and Rikki Clarke and Foakes was eventually strangled down the leg side off Podmore.

Dunn did his best to push Surrey towards their target, but had no answer to another superb Milnes delivery in a tense finish to the game.