Sir Alastair Cook has scored 151 more runs than any other Essex batsman in the Bob Willis Trophy

Bob Willis Trophy, Arundel Castle (day four) Essex 249-3: Cook 129*, Walter 43, Lawrence 37* Hampshire: Did not bat Essex (9 pts) drew with Hampshire (9 pts) Scorecard

Sir Alastair Cook was left unbeaten on 129 as the weather prevented any play on the final day of Essex's Bob Willis Trophy game against Hampshire.

The match was abandoned as a draw at 14:15 BST following an inspection.

Both teams took nine points from the game at Arundel, with only one innings started over the four days.

Essex now head South Group with 70 points, but trail Somerset and Derbyshire, the leaders of the other groups, in the race for Lord's.

The two group winners with the best records will contest the five-day Bob Willis Trophy final, which begins on 23 September.

And Essex are keen to prove they are still county cricket's best red-ball side, after winning the Championship for the second time in three years in 2019.

Cook's 215-ball innings included 15 fours and he has scored 333 runs in their four matches so far, at an average of 55.

Essex are at home to Middlesex in their final group game, starting on 6 September, with Hampshire - who are 16 points behind them - away to Kent.